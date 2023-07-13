The Streets have announced details of a new album and feature film, both titled ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’, alongside details of a new tour.

Mike Skinner will return under the name for his first full-length album as The Streets since 2011’s ‘Computers And Blues’. ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’ will be released on October 20 via 679 Records/Warner Music UK.

Skinner has shared a preview of the record in the new single ‘Troubled Waters’, which finds the artist lamenting modern society’s lack of accountability and the hedonism that takes place at night. The accompanying video, which you can watch below, follows the star through gigs and clubs and into the nocturnal streets.

Advertisement

The songs on the album were all written by Skinner and feature vocal contributions from his longtime collaborators Kevin Mark Trail and Robert Harvey. One track – which has yet to be revealed – will also feature a guest appearance from Teef.

The tracks will serve as the soundtrack to the accompanying film while also playing the role of the narrator for the movie at times. Although a press release states neither the album nor the film could exist without each other, they can also be enjoyed separately.

“It has been seven long years working on this film and album,” Skinner said in a statement. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready. I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I’ve directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it.

“The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected – and putting it all together into ‘The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light’.”

‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’ tracklist is as follows:

‘Too Much Yayo’

‘Money Isn’t Everything’

‘Walk Of Shame’

‘Something To Hide’

‘Shake Hands With Shadows’

‘Not A Good Idea’

‘Bright Sunny Day’

‘The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light’

‘Funny Dream’

‘Gonna Hurt When This Is Over’

‘Kick The Can’

‘Each Day Gives’

‘Someone Else’s Tune’

‘Troubled Waters’

‘Good Old Daze’

Advertisement

The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light film is described as a “tripped-out noir murder mystery based in London’s clubland”. It was written, directed, filmed, edited, scored, and funded by Skinner, who also created his own special effects for the film. It will initially be screened at Everyman Cinemas throughout the UK, with dates and more details to be announced soon.

The Streets will return to the road shortly after the album and film’s release in October, with a series of shows across England and Scotland. The tour will wrap up in November with a date at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Fans can gain access to a ticket pre-sale by pre-ordering the new album from The Streets’ official website before 5pm BST on July 18. The pre-sale will open at 9am BST on July 19, after which the general sale will begin at 9am BST on July 21. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

The Streets will play:

October 2023

26 – Nottingham, Rock City

27 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

November 2023

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4 – Leeds, O2 Academy

9 – Liverpool, The Mountford Hall

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

13 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

14 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

16 – London, Alexandra Palace

Although The Streets haven’t released a full-length album since 2011, they have still shared music in the interim. Last year, the outfit released the ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’ EP, which featured collaborations with Jazz Morley and Manga Saint Hilaire.

In 2020, Skinner also shared the mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which NME described in a four-star review as “a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution” and “proof of his keen eye for curation”.