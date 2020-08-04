The Streets announced as first headliners of Birmingham’s MADE Festival

The Streets have been announced as the headliners of MADE Festival 2021.

The Mike Skinner-fronted project, whose fifth album ‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ was released last month, will top the bill at the Birmingham event on Saturday, July 31 next year.

Held at Sandwell Valley Country Park, the performance will serve as The Streets’ biggest hometown show to date. They were due to headline the festival in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

The remaining headliners and further acts are due to be added to the line-up in the run-up to the festival. Tickets are on sale now, while bookings for this year can be transferred to 2021.

On Thursday (August 6), The Streets will perform a ticketed live-streamed show from London’s EartH venue in Hackney. Virtual attendees have been encouraged to add an optional donation to Skinner’s chosen charity, Show Racism The Red Card.

Ahead of the gig, Skinner has shared the video for the IDLES-featuring title track of his latest record. Directed by Rollo Jackson, the clip features both Skinner and IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.

Reviewing ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which also features a collaboration with Tame Impala, NME said: “‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ isn’t just a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution but also proof of his keen eye for curation.

Advertisement

“It’s good to have him back – and all of his mates, too.”