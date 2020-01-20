The Streets announce biggest-ever homecoming show

The Streets have confirmed that they will stage their biggest-ever homecoming show this summer.

Mike Skinner will bring his live band to Birmingham later this year for a huge and “very special” outdoor gig.

A date and location for the show has yet to be announced, but the promoters Weird Science are expecting the outdoor show to be a 10,000-capacity event.

Advertisement

“Expect the band and Mike Skinner to be sharper than ever when they take to the stage for their biggest ever Birmingham show,” a press release promises.

“Still very much at the top of his game, the mutual affection between Mike Skinner and Birmingham is undeniable,” the release continues. “This unique rapport is sure to deliver something very special this summer as The Streets prepares to give his home town crowd a show they will never forget.”

Further information — and a chance to sign up to register for pre-sale tickets — can be found here.

Mike Skinner’s Streets touring itinerary continues to grow. Earlier today, The Streets were confirmed as the headliners of SW4 Festival in London, which will take place in August.

Advertisement

News of The Streets’ headlining slot at SW4 Festival follows recent confirmation that Skinner’s band will also top the bill at Snowbombing 2020 and Manchester’s Sounds of the City festival.