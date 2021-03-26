The Streets announce week of intimate gigs to celebrate end of lockdown

The Streets have announced details of a week of intimate gigs to celebrate the end of social restrictions from June 21. See below for tickets and more information.

Much anticipation now surrounds a summer of live music after the announcement of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap to normality, stating that full capacity gigs and mass gatherings should be able to resume from June 21 in England if all goes according to plan with the vaccine roll-out.

Having already celebrated the news with the brilliant new single ‘Who’s Got The Bag (June 21st)‘, The Streets are now planning to come back with a bang by hosting five nights of gigs and parties at The Mill in Digbeth in their native Birmingham.

“I’ve always said ‘Who’s Got The Bag’ is a protest song, and if the science allows it we’re all ready to go back to our lives on June 21,” The Streets’ Mike Skinner told NME, “so it made sense for us to throw a rave in Birmingham that night – but even more sense to make it a week long one.”

There will be only 500 tickets available per gig at the multi-purpose space situated against the Victorian railway arches near Birmingham city centre. The week of The Streets live events will closes with an 800 capacity club event with The Streets headlining and a support line up curated by Mike Skinner himself.

A pre-sale for tickets start from 10am on Monday March 29. Visit here for tickets and more information.

These events will also act as a warm-up for The Streets’ biggest homecoming show to date, when they headline the Birmingham one-dayer MADE Festival on Saturday July 31. The band’s busy summer schedule will also see them perform at London’s South Facing Festival and Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ marks Skinner’s first Streets release since last July’s mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which featured collaborations with Tame Impala, IDLES and Ms Banks.

Speaking about his new single and what the easing of lockdown means to him, Skinner said: “It’s been too long since I’ve been behind some decks, or on a stage, in a tour bus sleeping in a bunk. The moment we can do it we want to be the rave and we will.”

He added: “It’s also about hospitality, events and nightclubs not being able to take anymore. It’s a protest song: it’s saying, don’t change the date on us again! FIRST IN THE ROOM. 21 June.”