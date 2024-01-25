The Streets, Camelphat, Rudimental lead Love Saves The Day 2024 line-up

The Streets, CamelPhat and Rudimental have been announced as the headliners of Love Saves The Day 2024.

The iconic Bristol festival returns to Ashton Court this year from May 25-26 for a weekend of incredible dance music. Festivalgoers will be greeted with eight stages chock full of dance music’s biggest names – here’s the first wave of names announced to play.

On Saturday, CamelPhat and Rudimental are set to play the main stage; they’ll be joined by the likes of Flowdan, Girls Don’t Sync, Groove Armada, Interplanetary Criminal, Katy B, Kenya Grace, and Shy FX.

Meanwhile, Sunday will feature a special audiovisual show from Sub Focus, whilst The Streets will also round off the day with a performance. Also scheduled to join so far are DJ Heartstring, Eliza Rose, Enny, Gorgon City, and Ben Hemsley.

Get tickets now here and see the lineup below for the full list of names so far:

Tom Paine, Festival Director at Love Saves The Day, said: “We are always honoured to kickstart the festival season with Love Saves the Day. We’ve built up such a beautiful community from the people who put the festival together, the artists who perform on our stages and the people who come along every year for a good time – it’s absolutely amazing, and we can’t wait to be back at Ashton Court for 2024.”

Last year’s edition was headlined by Fatboy Slim and Years & Years, with Andy C, Groove Armada, Hybrid Minds, Skream, Sub Focus, Yemz, Eats Everything, Four Tet, Knucks, Overmono, Romy, Saintè, SG Lewis, Spicy Ivy and more in tow.