The Streets have cancelled their 2022 tour

The Streets have cancelled all their January and February tour dates for 2022.

The Mike Skinner-led project returned to the stage with a number of festival slots this summer. These were going to be followed by a run of gigs across the country early next year.

However, in a new post on Instagram, Skinner announced that the tour dates had now been cancelled.

He wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022.

“It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop.

“I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”

The dates affected are as folllows:

JANUARY

10, 11, 12, 13, 14 – Birmingham, The Mill

21 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

22 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

24 – Bristol, O2 Academy

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

27, 28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

31 – Leeds, O2 Academy

FEBRUARY

1 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

5 – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall

Earlier this year, Skinner’s The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light released a surprise album titled ‘The Streets’.

It’s thought that the record could be the soundtrack for a forthcoming film made by the musician, which he discussed last year.

In an interview with the BBC, he said he was working on a musical drama in a similar vein to The Who’s 1979 rock opera Quadrophenia.