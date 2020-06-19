The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal to play UK’s first drive-in gigs

The likes of Kaiser Chiefs, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal are among the leading artists who will play the UK’s first drive-in gigs this summer.

At a time of social distancing, the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series will see a series of artists performing across 12 venues in the UK, to fans who will be provided with a private individual viewing zone next to their cars.

Large outdoor spaces in cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool and London will play host, with 300 cars permitted for each event.

Other artists and groups taking part include Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Camp Bestival Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, The Zutons and Tony Hadley.

Tickets will go on sale here from Monday 22 June at 10am.

It follows similar initiatives across Europe, with Danish singer-songwriter Mads Langer playing a show to 500 cars in May.

It has been suggested that gigs could eventually return with sufficient social distancing measures, although the idea has been widely decried.

Speaking to NME, Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd said: “The most important thing is that the government restrictions must be explained.

“If not, we don’t want the government telling us how to run our businesses. What we need is for them to say ‘this is what needs to be done in terms of the virus’ and we can then go back to them and tell them how to do it, how much it will cost and who can and can’t do it.”