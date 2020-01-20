The Streets and Major Lazer lead SW4 Festival 2020 line-up

The Streets and Major Lazer have been named as the main headliners of SW4 Festival.

The London festival will be held on Clapham Common on the weekend of the August bank holiday, August 29-30.

Major Lazer will headline on the Saturday (August 29), before Mike Skinner brings The Streets to South West Four on Sunday.

Among the other artists to be confirmed for SW4 today (January 20) are Kelis — who will be the afternoon headliner on August 29 — Kano, DJ EZ and Rudimental’s Major Toms.

🚨 PHASE 1 LINE UP IS HERE 🚨 The biggest electronic music line up in London this summer taking over your August Bank Holiday Weekend 🙌 Pre-sale tickets are live on Thursday, sign up now https://t.co/eF8G4aYLtB #SW42020 pic.twitter.com/lyPvnVvbH9 — SW4 Festival (@southwest4) January 20, 2020

The following day will see performances from the likes of Krept & Konan, Andy C, TS5 and afternoon headliner Stefflon Don.

Ghetts, Example, Ms Banks and Steel Banglez have already been confirmed on the line-up.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (January 24) at 9am, with a special pre-sale taking place the day before. You can find out more information about this year’s SW4 Festival here.

News of The Streets’ headlining slot at SW4 Festival follows recent confirmation that Skinner’s band will also top the bill at Snowbombing 2020 and Manchester’s Sounds of the City festival.

Major Lazer, meanwhile, will be among the acts who are set to perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid later this summer.