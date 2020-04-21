Mike Skinner explains why Matty Healy collab didn’t happen for The Streets’ new mixtape

Mike Skinner has revealed how a planned collaboration with The 1975‘s Matty Healy failed to make it onto The Streets‘ forthcoming mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’.

Set for release this summer, Skinner’s first first full body of work since 2011’s ‘Computers and Blues’, features guests spots from an all-star cast including including the likes of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Ms Banks, IDLES, Greentea Peng, Jimothy Lacoste, Donae’O and Hak Baker.

But in a new chat with NME, Skinner revealed that a mooted collaboration with Healy ultimately failed to materialise.

“You’re DMing people on Instagram and they might wake up one day with a hangover and suddenly think of an idea for a song and then you can have a song within the hour,” he explained.

“That’s the reality of this album. Or people could love the idea but not end up doing it. I love hanging out with them, though. He was reaching out about producers – he was really into [British producer] MJ Cole, who I know and I went over to LA and made some stuff and played it to them. They’ve got this really good studio in a hotel room; it just comes with them. So everywhere they go, there’s a studio.”

In the same interview, Skinner discussed working with Tame’s Kevin Parker, after the pair collaborated on recent track ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better.’

“They almost feel to me like a hip-hop Beatles. People have tried to do that before; Gnarls Barkley had a good go of it, but no-one’s ever really made great songs with a drum machine like Kevin,” he said of Tame Impala.

“I could not believe that he wanted to be on the mixtape, to be honest. People either don’t know who the hell I am or they really like what I’ve done, and those people tend to make themselves known. I just need Daft Punk to get in contact now and my life will be complete.”

‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ arrives on July 10.