The Streets’ Mike Skinner shares snippet of new music

"Take Me As I Am"

Mike Skinner has posted what appears to be a clip of new music.

The Streets frontman took to Instagram today (October 2) to post an audio snippet of a drum ‘n’ bass track. A thumbnail image shows the outside of a derelict social building in Birmingham with its location tagged by Skinner as “Take Me As I am”.

The song’s chorus is seemingly previewed first before what could be regarded as the verse’s lyrics: “Melodies of love/all selling the dream/everyone in the club is smelling their keys/men are weird at the close of the PM/just ask a pretty girl to show you her DMs.”

The Streets last released music in the form of a Flohio collaboration ‘How Long’s It Been’, which was shared in July. Skinner said of the collaboration at the time: “Flohio’s energy is insane. She adds colour to a quite serious trap energy and makes something just as unpredictable and homespun as anyone from Atlanta. She has the juice on stage.”

Although the band haven’t released a new album since 2011’s ‘Computers And Blues’, they returned with the single ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ ahead of a reunion tour last year and have sporadically released new material since then.

Skinner was interviewed in the latest issue of Q Magazine in which he opened up about feelings of “anxiety, paranoia and general fear” while in the height of The Streets’ success.