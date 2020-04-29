The Streets‘ Mike Skinner will join The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess for a Twitter listening party to mark his debut album ‘Original Pirate Material’.

The frontman will dissect the 2002 landmark album track by track on May 29 at 10pm BST.

The Streets follow the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Libertines, Pulp, Shame and more in live-tweeting their way through classic albums with the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

Other bands set to host future editions of the parties include IDLES, who will run through both their studio albums, 2017’s ‘Brutalism’ and the following year’s follow-up ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, next month.

Friday May 29th

10pm (UK) We’ll be listening to The Streets. Lockdown your aerial.

Make yerself at home… Mike Skinner will join us on twitter and take us on a track by track journey through Original Pirate Material.#TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/atpDDWDmW2 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Skinner recently revealed how a planned collaboration with The 1975‘s Matty Healy failed to make it onto The Streets‘ forthcoming mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’.

Set for release this summer, Skinner’s first first full body of work since 2011’s ‘Computers and Blues’, features guests spots from an all-star cast including including the likes of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Ms Banks, IDLES, Greentea Peng, Jimothy Lacoste, Donae’O and Hak Baker.

In a new chat with NME, Skinner revealed that a mooted collaboration with Healy ultimately failed to materialise.

“You’re DMing people on Instagram and they might wake up one day with a hangover and suddenly think of an idea for a song and then you can have a song within the hour,” he explained.

“That’s the reality of this album. Or people could love the idea but not end up doing it. I love hanging out with them, though. He was reaching out about producers – he was really into [British producer] MJ Cole, who I know and I went over to LA and made some stuff and played it to them. They’ve got this really good studio in a hotel room; it just comes with them. So everywhere they go, there’s a studio.”

‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ arrives on July 10.