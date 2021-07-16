The Streets have postponed their upcoming shows in Birmingham after “one of the camp” had to enter COVID-19 isolation.

Mike Skinner’s outfit were due to be performing at The Mill in Digbeth for three shows this month and a further two in August.

However, Skinner confirmed on Twitter earlier today (July 16) that all of the gigs had now ben pushed back until next year. “Absolutely gutted to say that we have to postpone our upcoming dates in Digbeth to January next year,” he said. “One of The Streets camp has to isolate so that we can be ready to see you at the festivals.”

The Streets will perform at a handful of festivals this summer, including Sheffield’s Tramlines next weekend (July 23) and West Bromwich’s Made Festival at the end of the month (July 31).

Absolutely gutted to say that we have to postpone our upcoming dates in Digbeth to January next year. One of The Streets camp has to isolate so that we can be ready to see you at the festivals. First festivals up are Tramlines and Made. pic.twitter.com/xU3zPEoucn — Mike Skinner (@mikeskinnerltd) July 16, 2021

The rescheduled Digbeth dates are as follows:

January 2022

10 – Birmingham, The Mill

11 – Birmingham, The Mill

12 – Birmingham, The Mill

13 – Birmingham, The Mill

14 – Birmingham, The Mill – 9pm-3am Friday club night special

Last month, Skinner’s The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light released a surprise album titled ‘The Streets’.

It’s thought that the record could be the soundtrack for a forthcoming film made by the musician, which he discussed last year. In an interview with the BBC, he said he was working on a musical drama in a similar vein to The Who’s 1979 rock opera Quadrophenia, but for ravers.

“The film has definitely got things in common with Quadrophenia,” he said. “Also, in a weird way, kind of Tommy [another Who rock opera] as well, because in my film it’s a musical but the songs are the voiceover. Tommy has got a bit of that, although it’s not surreal like Tommy.”