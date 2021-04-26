The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft to headline Tramlines

The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft are all set to headline this year’s Tramlines festival.

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival will take place at Hillsborough Park on July 23-25. The final batch of weekend tickets for the festival will go on sale on April 30 at 12pm and will be available to purchase here.

Other acts appearing at this year’s festival include The Kooks, DMA’s, Pale Waves, Little Simz, The Pigeon Detectives, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mahalia, Everything Everything, Jake Bugg, Blossoms, The Sherlocks, Dizzee Rascal, Tom Walker, The Fratellis, Sundara Karma and more.

The Streets will be Friday night’s headliner on ‘Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage’. Former Tramlines director and co-founder Sarah Nulty died in 2018 at the age of 36. The festival’s main stage has since been named after her to pay tribute to her contribution to the event and Sheffield’s local music scene.

Royal Blood will headline Saturday whilst Richard Ashcroft will close the festival as Sunday’s headline act.

You can see the line up so far below.

Speaking about this year’s edition, Tramlines Festival Operations Director, Timm Cleasby said: “The pandemic has hit us all very hard in a million different ways but the support that Sheffield has already shown us is incredibly humbling for us all.

“We’re super excited to bring you what I feel is one of our strongest line ups. The three main headliners have been on my list for a good while now and we’ve got some brilliant returning friends as well.

“All this said, we’re very serious about the public’s safety and take our responsibilities regarding COVID very seriously. We’re keeping a close eye on developments and will act accordingly should things change.”

Tramlines 2020 festival was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen, and Madness were set to headline last year.