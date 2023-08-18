The Streets share club-focused new track ‘Too Much Yayo’

The Streets have shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Too Much Yayo’ below.

The track is the latest preview of the Mike Skinner-led group’s sixth full-length album ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’, which comes out on October 20 alongside an accompanying film.

“’Too Much Yayo’ is the first song on the album and it really is the focus of the first key scene in my film,” Skinner said in a statement. “The film is set in nightclubs, places i’ve spent many nights over the past few years DJing and performing.

“Obviously, clubs, music and drugs all go hand in hand – and the song really is about setting the scene before the story starts to unfold – we’ve all been in clubs like this and either been the liability or seen the liability.

“This is one of the beats that really reacted when I was playing it out in DJ sets before it became a song. That’s how I tested out things for this album – it really helps you understand what people react to and feel.”

The LP marks Skinner’s first full-length project as The Streets since 2011’s ‘Computers And Blues’.

Last month, The Streets announced a run of UK shows in support of the upcoming record, going on to confirm a pair of additional gigs in Ireland: they’ll play the Telegraph Building in Belfast on October 22, and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 24.

Tickets for the extra concerts are on general sale now – you can buy yours here.

The Streets will play:

OCTOBER 2023

22 – Belfast, Telegraph Building (new date)

24 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (new date)

26 – Nottingham, Rock City

27 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2023

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4 – Leeds, O2 Academy

9 – Liverpool, The Mountford Hall

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

11 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

13 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

14 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

16 – London, Alexandra Palace

Meanwhile, The Streets are set to headline this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party next month. The Worthy Farm fundraising event will also feature a performance from Arlo Parks and more.