The Streets have shared a new documentary on the making of their upcoming mixtape.

The 20-minute film features footage of the creation of new collaboration-based tape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which comes out in July.

The new documentary features a number of the mixtape’s collaborators, including Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, IDLES, Slowthai and more. Watch it in full below.

Advertisement

‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ comes out on July 10. It’s The Streets’ first full-length project since the 2011 album ‘Computers And Blues’ and mixtape ‘Cyberspace And Reds’.

Mike Skinner revived his Streets project in 2018 by playing a number of Greatest Hits tour dates and sharing a host of new material.

Skinner announced his intentions to release a new Streets mixtape last year, which will arrive alongside a new studio album. The album is set to be paired with a new film that Skinner is currently working on.

Speaking to NME about the upcoming mixtape and the new film, Skinner said: “It’s almost like a follow-on from [2004 album] ‘A Grand Don’t Come For Free’ – that was my life without The Streets.

Advertisement

“That’s what this is; it’s about my life as a DJ but with The Streets removed. I haven’t shot anything yet, but we’ve decided to use real nightclubs. So we’re waiting for real nightclubs to happen again; if it’s not until 2021 then that’s when we’ll do it.

“The film’s just a caper, really; it’s a bit of fairytale, but a fairytale told in the real world.”