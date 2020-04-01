The Streets and Tame Impala preview their exciting new collaboration

The Streets‘ Mike Skinner has previewed his upcoming new collaboration with Tame Impala — check out a clip from the track’s accompanying music video below.

The song is set to feature on the forthcoming new mixtape from The Streets, which is set for release soon.

Posting on Instagram this morning (April 1), Skinner wrote “THE STREETS X TAME IMPALA coming soon!!” as a caption to a clip from the music video.

The video sees Skinner reading a very pertinent “social distancing” message on his vintage Nokia phone, before it’s then revealed that he’s located somewhere in the Alps.

The camera then cuts to what is presumably LA, where Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker can be seen trying to call Skinner back as he sings “I was gonna call you back, I swear…”

The preview clip ends with Skinner preparing to start skiing, with The Streets man rapping: “You call and call my phone thinking that I’m doing nothing better / I’m just waiting for it to stop so I can get back to it“.

Although the timing of the post could be mistaken for an elaborate April Fool’s, a representative for The Streets has confirmed the song’s authenticity to NME.

This new track will mark the very first time that The Streets and Tame Impala have collaborated together.

Earlier this week, Kevin Parker shared an “imaginary place” mix of the latest Tame Impala album ‘The Slow Rush’.

Advising his fans to listen to it on headphones in order to enjoy its “full immersive effect”, Parker made reference to the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown and social distancing measures in place worldwide by saying that he made the mix “for all you isolators out there”