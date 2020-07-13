The Streets to play intimate ticketed livestream gig at London club

The Streets are set to launch their new mixtape with a one-off intimate livestreamed London gig.

‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, Mike Skinner’s first full-length project in a decade, came out last week (July 10).

To celebrate the launch of the mixtape, Skinner is set to play a ticketed livestream show at London’s EartH venue in Hackney on August 6.

Tickets for the show will be available here to fans worldwide from 9am BST on Thursday (July 16), and fans are encouraged to add an optional donation to Skinner’s chosen charity, Show Racism The Red Card.

Reviewing ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which features collaborations with IDLES, Tame Impala and more, NME wrote: “‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ isn’t just a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution but also proof of his keen eye for curation. It’s good to have him back – and all of his mates, too.”

In a recent interview, Mike Skinner questioned the quality of livestreamed gigs in the era of coronavirus, saying he “[doesn’t think the technology’s there”.

“I’m not massively into live-streamed gigs,” Skinner told Sky News. “I think loud music is loud music, and loud music with people is loud music with people. I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. I’m sure it will one day.”

Last month, Laura Marling became one of the first artists to perform a paid-for, ticketed livestream gig during the coronavirus lockdown. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “The gig feels like an event, not an Instagram Live you tune into for five minutes before getting your ever-shortening attention span drawn away by something else.

“Actively putting money in the pockets of a working musician, it shows that live music can do better in the age of coronavirus – for fans, crew and musicians themselves.”