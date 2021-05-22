The Streets’ latest single ‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ has reportedly been banned by BBC Radio 1, according to Mike Skinner.

The track, which was released in March, looks ahead to the impending end of lockdown. Current restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on June 21, as referenced in the song’s title.

Speaking about the track at the time of its release, Skinner said: “It’s been too long since I’ve been behind some decks, or on a stage, in a tour bus sleeping in a bunk. The moment we can do it we want to be the rave and we will.

“It’s also about hospitality, events and nightclubs not being able to take anymore. It’s a protest song: it’s saying, don’t change the date on us again! FIRST IN THE ROOM. 21 June.”

Earlier today, Skinner posted a photo on his Instagram account with the caption: “My song got banned!”

Hours later, his manager Tim Vigon added more details on Twitter. “Career first! @mikeskinnerltd “Who’s Got The Bag” has been banned from Radio 1,” he wrote. “What a Tim to be alive.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “They didn’t even ban Blinded By The Lights. That one got banished to evenings only.”

In the past, songs have been banned from radio for controversial political lyrics and allusions to drug use. NME has contacted Radio 1’s press office for comment on Skinner and Vigon’s claims.

In April, Skinner was joined by his live band for a special set recorded for Amazon Music, dubbed the Lockdown Sessions. The performance saw The Streets splice together some of their classic tracks, including ‘Fit But You Know it’ and ‘Take Me As I Am’.

Meanwhile, The Streets will headline Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, alongside Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft. The festival will take place on July 23-25 in the city’s Hillsborough Park.