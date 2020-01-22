The Strokes added to NOS Alive 2020 bill

The Strokes are among the latest artists to be added to the line-up for NOS Alive 2020.

The New York band will join the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish at the Lisbon festival this summer.

The Julian Casablancas-led band will appear on the Main Stage of the event on July 11. It is their second confirmed European show of 2020, following last week’s announcement they will headline Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

Further new additions to the NOS Alive bill include R&B singer Jorja Smith, singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, London Grammar, The Lumineers, and Grammy-nominated Austin duo Black Pumas.

NOS Alive organisers have also launched a new socially responsible initiative today (January 22). The festival has signed up to Declaration (DeclareAção) – a campaign run across Portugal that aims to “challenge society to adopt behaviours in favour of a healthier and more viable society”.

NOS Alive will take place between July 8-11 at Passeio Maritimo in Lisbon.

Meanwhile, The Strokes are expected to release new music this year. At the band’s New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center they debuted a new song called ‘Ode To The Mets’ and frontman Julian Casablancas told the crowd: “Yeah, we have a new album coming out soon.”

He continued: “Surprise. 2020 here we come. We took the 2010’s – whatever the fuck they’re called – we took ’em off but now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.”

The band last released an album in 2013 with ‘Comedown Machine’. They then returned in 2016 with the EP ‘Future Present Past’.