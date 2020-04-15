The Strokes and Dua Lipa go head-to-head for UK Number 1 album

The Strokes and Dua Lipa are going head-to-head in this week’s official UK albums chart.

Lipa’s acclaimed second album ‘Future Nostalgia‘ – released on March 27 – made its UK chart debut at Number 2 before landing in first position the following week (April 10). On that same day, Julian Casablancas and co. dropped their long-awaited sixth LP ‘The New Abnormal‘.

As the Official Charts Company report, it’s now set to be a close race between the two records for this Friday’s (April 17) top spot, with ‘The New Abnormal’ currently less than 250 chart sales behind Lipa’s full-length (as of yesterday, April 14).

‘Future Nostalgia’, which is currently leading the midweek chart, has taken the advantage on streaming. The Strokes, meanwhile, have bagged the most sales (online and physical) as per the latest sales flash.

Each of the NYC outfit’s previous five records have landed in the UK Top 10, with 2006’s ‘First Impressions Of Earth’ being their only Number 1 album. Their debut ‘Is This It’ and its follow-up ‘Room On Fire’ both reached Number 2.

Reviewing the records, NME awarded ‘Future Nostalgia’ a full five stars while ‘The New Abnormal’ received four.

Meanwhile, The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas has revealed the band’s latest effort is his “fourth favourite record I’ve ever been a part of”.

