The Strokes announce headline slot at Best Kept Secret Festival 2020

The Strokes have been announced as the headliners of Best Kept Secret Festival 2020, the latest date on their packed run of European festival shows this summer.

The New York indie legends will play the festival in Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands on June 13 – joined by headliners including The National and Massive Attack.

Other big names on the line-up include The Avalanches, Weyes Blood, Belle and Sebastian and Catfish & The Bottlemen, Jarvis Cocker’s Jarv…Is project and Fontaines DC. Tickets are on sale here.

It comes after the band were previously confirmed among the latest artists to be added to the line-up for NOS Alive and Rock Werchter.

Meanwhile, The Strokes are expected to release new music this year. At the band’s New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center they debuted a new song called ‘Ode To The Mets’ and frontman Julian Casablancas told the crowd: “Yeah, we have a new album coming out soon.”

He continued: “Surprise. 2020 here we come. We took the 2010’s – whatever the fuck they’re called – we took ’em off but now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.”

The band last released an album in 2013 with ‘Comedown Machine’. They then returned in 2016 with the EP ‘Future Present Past’.