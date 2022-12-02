The Strokes announce huge singles vinyl box set

The Strokes have announced plans to release a special vinyl box set featuring singles from their first three albums, B-sides and rarities.
‘The Singles – Volume 01’, which is released on February 24, 2023 via RCA Records/Legacy Recordings, features every 7 inch single from their 2001 debut ‘Is This It’, 2003 follow-up ‘Room On Fire’ and 2006’s ‘First Impressions of Earth’ as well as rare B-sides from the original single releases.
All ten singles will be pressed on black vinyl, with the artwork from each original release replicated in the package. It is available to pre-order here now.
Videos for all ten A-sides, including ‘Hard To Explain’, ‘Last Nite’, ‘Reptilia’, ‘Juicebox’ and ‘Heart In A Cage’, are also set to be released in high definition.
‘The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)’
‘Hard To Explain’
‘Last Nite’
‘Someday’
’12:51
‘Reptilia
‘The End Has No End’
‘Juicebox’
‘Heart In A Cage’
‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ (‘You Only Live Once’ Demo)
‘You Only Live Once’
‘Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)’
Meanwhile, The Strokes recently featured in Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name, which detailed the ’00s New York music scene.
The film version of the book, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – creators of LCD Soundsystem‘s Shut Up And Play The Hits documentary and concert movie – first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Featuring interviews and never-before-seen archival footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and more, Meet Me In The Bathroom focuses on how a new batch of rock bands impacted and transformed not only the New York City music scene but went on to receive national and international acclaim.