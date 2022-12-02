The Strokes announce huge singles vinyl box set

The Strokes have announced plans to release a special vinyl box set featuring singles from their first three albums, B-sides and rarities.

‘The Singles – Volume 01’, which is released on February 24, 2023 via RCA Records/Legacy Recordings, features every 7 inch single from their 2001 debut ‘Is This It’, 2003 follow-up ‘Room On Fire’ and 2006’s ‘First Impressions of Earth’ as well as rare B-sides from the original single releases.

All ten singles will be pressed on black vinyl, with the artwork from each original release replicated in the package. It is available to pre-order here now.

Advertisement

Videos for all ten A-sides, including ‘Hard To Explain’, ‘Last Nite’, ‘Reptilia’, ‘Juicebox’ and ‘Heart In A Cage’, are also set to be released in high definition.

The tracklisting for ‘The Singles – Volume 01’ is:



‘The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)’

‘Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)’



‘Hard To Explain’

‘New York City Cops’



‘Last Nite’

‘When It Started’



‘Someday’

‘Alone, Together (Home Recording)’

‘Is This It (Home Recording)’



’12:51

‘The Way It Is (Home Recording)’



‘Reptilia

‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’



‘The End Has No End’

‘Clampdown (Live at Alexandra Palace)’



‘Juicebox’

‘Hawaii’



‘Heart In A Cage’

‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ (‘You Only Live Once’ Demo)



‘You Only Live Once’