The Strokes announce intimate Chicago show in support of congressional candidate Kina Collins

The Strokes have announced an intimate gig in Chicago set to take place later this month, in support of congressional candidate Kina Collins.

Collins is running for Congress in the upcoming primaries, which take place on June 28, representing Illinois’ 7th District.

The Strokes will hold a special show at the 1,100-capacity venue Metro on May 30, marking the first time in 20 years that the band has performed at the venue. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (May 20) at 10am CST and will be available to purchase here.

“Kina Collins has lived the challenges on the ground in IL-7 and she’s exactly the kind of non-corporate, good-hearted, progressive-minded leader the world needs in these corrupt times,” the band’s frontman Julian Casablancas said.

“In a system dominated by super-pacs and profit-fueled political machines, Kina is rejecting all that, and choosing to fight for people’s actual needs and desires.”

Collins added: “We are so excited to have The Strokes coming to Chicago to help our campaign reach a new level of momentum in the final stretch before election day on June 28. Julian and I sat down recently, and he talked all about his passion for electing progressive working-class leaders and transforming our Government.

“The Strokes are a huge band for so many voters in IL-7 and the Chicago area, and I really can’t wait to rally our supporters together and register some new voters.”

The congressional candidate is a Democratic candidate and a gun violence prevention candidate. In her career so far, she has led the largest gun violence prevention nonprofit in Illinois and sat on the Biden-Harris transition team’s task force on gun violence. You can find more information about her campaign here.

In April, The Strokes performed at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for their rescheduled New Year’s Eve show. At the gig, they aired ‘Under Cover Of Darkness’, which originally appeared on 2011’s ‘Angles’, for the first time in six years.

Meanwhile, the band are set to appear at a number of festivals this summer, including Corona Capital in Mexico, Spain’s Primavera Sound, Lancashire’s Lytham Festival and Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival.