The Strokes announce last-minute surprise gigs in Europe

The Strokes have announced two surprise gigs in Europe.

Julian Casablancas and co will head to Berlin on Valentines Day (February 14) and then Paris, four days later on February 18. They will then conclude the European run with a show at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on February 24.

Announcing the Berlin show, The Strokes wrote on Twitter: “Berlin – Guten Tag! We’re paying a visit next week. Wtf? Wtaf indeed!”

It followed a short time after with a Paris announcement: “Paris—Bonjour! We’ll be seeing you in just two short weeks! No time to waste—tickets go on sale tomorrow.”

Tickets for the shows events go on sale on February 5 and you can buy them here for Berlin, here for France and here for Belfast.

The shows come amid speculation that the band will release a new album in 2020, with frontman Julian Casablancas stoking excitement by telling the audience at the band’s New Year’s Eve show in Brooklyn that they have “a new album coming out soon”.

Last week, it was announced that The Strokes agreed to headline a concert being staged at Bernie Sanders’ forthcoming rally in New Hampshire.

The New York band will perform at the “Get Out The Vote Concert Rally” at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, February 10, on the eve of the state’s primary.

In a statement, frontman Julian Casablancas said: “We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot – and fellow native New Yorker.

“As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”