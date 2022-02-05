The Strokes announce Mexican headline show with Mac DeMarco

The Strokes have announced a Mexican headline show, with Mac DeMarco and The War On Drugs as support.

The concert will take place at Foro Sol in Mexico City on May 19. Tickets for the gig go on sale Friday, February 11 with a presale taking place on February 9. All the details can be found here.

The Strokes last performed in Mexico in 2019 as part of Corona Capital festival.

Mac DeMarco will also be supporting The Strokes at their rescheduled New Year’s Eve concert. The band were originally due to perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 31, 2021 with IDLES and Hinds before a spike in the Omicron coronavirus variant forced them to cancel. Now, The Strokes will play the same venue on April 6, this time with DeMarco replacing IDLES.

The Strokes have been added to the line-up for next year’s Best Kept Secret alongside Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Alt-J while the band will also touch down in the UK this summer, having confirmed headline appearances at Lytham Festival in Lancashire and TRNSMT 2022.

They’re also scheduled to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds and will support Red Hot Chili Peppers at select North American dates of their 2022 world tour.

Last year, Julian Casablancas took the band’s first ever Grammys win (picking up the Best Rock Album award for their 2020 album ‘The New Abnormal’) as an opportunity to share his distaste for blues rock.

After giving a delightfully awkward virtual acceptance speech, Casablancas spoke to journalists in the Grammys’ press room, and spoke about the state of rock music today. “I kind of always make fun of rock ’n’ roll so I think it’s kind of funny, or cool, or fitting, that we won the award,” he said.

“I think that people that say things are dead, I just feel like their imagination, possibly, has died…. Honestly, there’s room for so many genres of music—not necessarily blues rock, please, no more of that.”