The Strokes announce Queens, New York show with Angel Olsen

The Strokes have announced a show in Queens, New York as part of Forest Hills Stadium’s summer series. See the venue’s full line-up and more details for the gig below.

Set for August 19 at Forest Hills Stadium the show will have support from Angel Olsen, comedian Seaton Smith and Promiseland (aka Johann Rashid). In the announcement for the show, The Strokes shared a signup link for presale along with details that the general sale will take place on Friday.

Other acts set to perform this year at the Queen’s tennis venue include Maggie Rogers, Weezer, IDLES, LCD Soundsystem, Arctic Monkeys and boygenius. A full calendar with ticket purchase links can be accessed here. The massive lineup marks the outdoor music stadium’s 100 year anniversary, as well as its 10 year anniversary of being renovated into a music venue.

Queens, New York. August 19. Forest Hills Stadium. The Strokes. Angel Olsen. Seaton Smith. Promiseland. Sign up for our presale at https://t.co/BPnOTJaqg4 & we’ll send out the code tomorrow morning. Public onsale Friday 🎢 pic.twitter.com/3Fb0COvIgw — The Strokes (@thestrokes) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Albert Hammond Jr recently spoke to NME about his new hip-hop-inspired single ‘100-99’, his upcoming solo album ‘Melodies On Hiatus’, working with Arctic Monkeys‘ Matt Helders, and progress on The Strokes’ next record.

The guitarist and singer-songwriter shared his latest solo track earlier this week (April 4) and announced details of the new record – which will be his fifth solo album and the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Francis Trouble’.

Asked if he felt “typecast” in genre by the perception people have of him as a member of The Strokes, Hammond Jr replied: “Oh my god, are you kidding me? People loved labels when we first came out, and now I feel like people love labels even more.”