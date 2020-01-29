The Strokes have agreed to headline a concert being staged at Bernie Sanders’ forthcoming rally in New Hampshire.

The New York band will perform at the “Get Out The Vote Concert Rally” at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, February 10, on the eve of the state’s primary.

In a statement, frontman Julian Casablancas said: “We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot – and fellow native New Yorker.

“As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

Meanwhile, Bon Iver will appear with Sanders on January 31 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa and Vampire Weekend will do an acoustic set at a Sanders rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 1.

The acts are among a host of artists who have thrown their weight behind the Democrat US Presidential hopeful and Vermont senator including Ariana Grande, Jack White and Cardi B.

The latter was recently backed by Sanders after the rapper revealed she was considering a move into politics.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Sanders said.

“She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Meanwhile, The Strokes yesterday (January 27) announced that they would be performing a trio of North American shows.

The band have already confirmed a series of tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic this year, including headline slots at Primavera Sound Festival and Best Kept Secret Festival.

The Strokes are expected to release a new album in 2020, with frontman Julian Casablancas having stoked fan excitement recently by telling the audience at the band’s New Year’s Eve show in Brooklyn that they have “a new album coming out soon”.