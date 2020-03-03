The Strokes are putting their Bernie Sanders t-shirts on sale

The Strokes have made their range of Bernie Sanders t-shirts, which have the presidential hopeful’s name written in the style of their iconic logo, available in a general sale.

The New York indie icons first debuted the Sanders merch while performing at a rally for the Democrat candidate last month, with the initial line selling out.

“We had such an overwhelming response from people wanting to get their own Bernie Sanders / The Strokes shirt that those kind people @berniesanders made even more,” the band wrote.

During their performance of ‘New York City Cops’ at Sanders’ Durham, New Hampshire rally, Strokes fans and Sanders supporters flooded the stage. Unexpectedly keeping up the spirit of the song, a uniformed police officer was seen on stage trying to restore order towards the end of the performance.

The band are prepping the release of their upcoming sixth album ‘The New Abnormal’, their first album since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

Reviewing their comeback track ‘At The Door‘, NME wrote: “A mellow return from a band who never want to look like they’re trying too hard, ‘At The Door’ offers an intriguing teaser to where ‘The New Abnormal’ might be heading.

“Other new songs like ‘Ode To The Mets’ and ‘The Adults Are Talking’ may have the force and familiarity of the Strokes sound, but this suggests that a deeper, more satisfying journey is about to take place.”