The Strokes’ next single ‘Bad Decisions’ is coming today

The Strokes have confirmed that their new single ‘Bad Decisions’ will be released at 5pm GMT today (February 18).

The song is the second to be taken from the New York band’s upcoming new album ‘The New Abnormal’, which is set for release on April 10. It follows on from the LP’s first single ‘At The Door’, which came out on February 11.

After receiving its live debut during The Strokes’ recent performance at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire, ‘Bad Decisions’ will now be officially released at 5pm today. You can hear a preview of the track below, which also displays the single’s artwork.

A video for the track will also premiere on YouTube at 5pm today.

‘Bad Decisions’ was part of the setlist which kicked off The Strokes’ current European tour in Berlin over the weekend. The tour will stop in Paris tonight and London tomorrow (February 19) before heading to Belfast on Monday (February 24).

The Strokes are building a busy schedule of live shows and festivals sets in 2020, with their latest live announcement confirming that they will play at Sziget Festival in Hungary in August.