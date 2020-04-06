Listen to The Strokes’ new song ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’

The Strokes have released a new song in the form of ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’ — you can listen to the track below.

The song is the third to be taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘The New Abnormal’, which is set for release this Friday (April 10). It’s their first LP since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

Following on from the releases of ‘At The Door’ and ‘Bad Decisions’, The Strokes have now shared the Rick Rubin-produced ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’, which you can hear below.

Advertisement

The song follows on from the news that the planned dispatch of vinyl copies of ‘The New Abnormal’ have been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

While ‘The New Abnormal’ will still be released on Friday, fans who had pre-ordered the vinyl edition of the album were informed this morning (April 6) that they would not be dispatched until April 24.

Read more: Every Strokes song ranked in order of greatness

A number of big music releases have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, with the likes of Lady Gaga and Haim opting to postpone their planned album releases in response to the outbreak.

Speaking in an interview last month, The Strokes opened up about their past inter-band conflicts — admitting that heightened tensions within the group were the reason why they didn’t tour ‘Comedown Machine.’