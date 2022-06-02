The Strokes cancel headline slot at Primavera Sound Festival due to COVID-19 infection

The Strokes have announced they will be cancelling their headline set at Primavera Sound Festival due to a COVID-19 infection within their camp.

The band were due to close the Friday night of the festival (June 3) but Caribou will now be taking The Strokes’ place, with Mogwai filling the gap left by Caribou.

Taking to Twitter, Primavera wrote: “We have tried everything. We wanted The Strokes to be at Primavera Sound Barcelona this weekend but you can’t always get what you want.”

Advertisement

“Since we heard about the cancellation of the band’s concert in Boston on May 28, we have been in contact with the band to see how the festival could help make their concert happen. In fact, the band is already in Barcelona, with the exception of one of its members, who can’t travel due to health reasons”

A statement shared by the band said: “Due to an ongoing positive COVID-19 case in The Strokes, their Primavera Sound concert tomorrow night has been cancelled. The band will return to the stage beginning next week in Stockholm and will perform on the second weekend of Primavera.”

We regret to inform you that The Strokes are canceling their performance on Friday 3rd June at Primavera Sound Barcelona – Sant Adrià 2022 pic.twitter.com/Q7WEUkaSW3 — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 2, 2022

The festival has “done everything in our power to find a replacement” but apparently there aren’t any acts who are touring, who don’t have exclusive shows at other festivals or in other cities.

“We know that Primavera Sound expects the unexpected but this post-pandemic context has ruined plan A, B and even C on several occasions,” said organisers.

Day ticket holders for tomorrow’s event can also attend the show on June 10 (when The Strokes will play) for free.

Advertisement

The Strokes were forced to cancel two shows earlier this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, with Nine Inch Nails filling in for them as headliners of Boston Calling.

The Trent Reznor-fronted band had already headlined the Friday night of the festival, filling in for the Foo Fighters, who cancelled all their live shows following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“I was sitting backstage, and I was started to freak myself out,” Reznor told the crowd during the first night. “We’re not even supposed to be here tonight, and I don’t know if you’ve heard but we’re here tomorrow night.”