The Strokes cancel tour date due to positive COVID-19 test

The Strokes have been forced to cancel or postpone some of their ongoing tour dates due to a positive COVID-19 test.

In a statement posted to Instagram, The Strokes confirmed there had been a positive COVID-19 test in their camp and that their gigs tonight (May 28) and Monday (May 30) would be affected.

They wrote: “Due to a positive Covid case in The Strokes, we must regretfully cancel tomorrow night’s appearance at Boston Calling.

“We are incredibly sorry and we will do our best to get back to Boston soon.”

They have also postponed a concert they were meant to deliver on Monday May 30 in support of congressional candidate Kina Collins.

The band were due to play an intimate gig in Chicago in support of Collins, who is running for Congress in the upcoming primaries, which take place on June 28, representing Illinois’ 7th District.

For this gig, fans are being advised to hold on to tickets while they work towards rescheduling the date.

“Kina Collins has lived the challenges on the ground in IL-7 and she’s exactly the kind of non-corporate, good-hearted, progressive-minded leader the world needs in these corrupt times,” the band’s frontman Julian Casablancas said recently.

“In a system dominated by super-pacs and profit-fueled political machines, Kina is rejecting all that, and choosing to fight for people’s actual needs and desires.”

Collins added: “We are so excited to have The Strokes coming to Chicago to help our campaign reach a new level of momentum in the final stretch before election day on June 28. Julian and I sat down recently, and he talked all about his passion for electing progressive working-class leaders and transforming our Government.

“The Strokes are a huge band for so many voters in IL-7 and the Chicago area, and I really can’t wait to rally our supporters together and register some new voters.”

Meanwhile, the band are set to appear at a number of festivals this summer, including Corona Capital in Mexico, Spain’s Primavera Sound, Lancashire’s Lytham Festival and Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival.