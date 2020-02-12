The Strokes, Dua Lipa, Kings Of Leon and more to play Hungary’s Sziget Festival

The Strokes, Dua Lipa, Kings Of Leon and Calvin Harris lead the first set of names for the 2020 edition of Budapest’s Sziget Festival.
The festival will return to the Hungarian capital from August 5-11, and also boasts the likes of Anna Calvi, A$AP Rocky, Foals, FKA twigs, Sigrid, Stormzy and more.
DAAR ZIJN ZE!! De eerste 80(!) artiesten voor #SZIGET2020🤘https://t.co/rfHydOIpOj pic.twitter.com/JxIhjUeyig
— Sziget Festival (@szigetfestival) February 12, 2020
Elsewhere on the list of 75+ names for the festival are Parquet Courts, Glass Animals, Slowthai and more.
Sziget is The Strokes’ latest festival announcement, following the news that they’ll play three headline festival sets in Scandinavia and a string of last-minute gigs in Berlin, Paris, Belfast and at London’s Roundhouse.
The band this week shared ‘At The Door’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album ‘The New Abnormal’, a track NME called “a mellow return from a band who never want to look like they’re trying too hard” in a review.
See the full list of Sziget names below.
Calvin Harris
Dua Lipa
Kings Of Leon
Major Lazer
The Strokes
Alice Merton
Alison Wonderland
Altin Gün
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anna Calvi
A$AP Rocky
ATLiens
Bakermat
Bikini Kill
Black Honey
blackbear
Bob Moses club set
Briston Maroney
Camelphat
Caribou
Chris Liebing
Claptone
Clutch
Daughter
Denzel Curry
Diplo
Dixon
Droeloe live
Ezra Collective
Fever 333
FKA twigs
Floating Points live
Foals
Foster The People
Gerd Janson
Giant Rooks
Glass Animals
I Hate Models
Jade Bird
Jamie Jones b2b Jeremy Loops
Jon Hopkins live
Joris Voorn
Joseph Capriati
Kaytranada
Keane
Kensington
Khalid
Kokoroko
Kölsch
Lewis Capaldi
Little Dragon
Little Simz
Lola Marsh
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mark Ronson
Matador
METZ
Miles Kane
NGHTMRE
Of Monsters And Men
Parquet Courts
R3hab
Rilès
Sam Feldt live
Sasha
Seasick Steve
Sevdaliza
Sigrid
Slowthai
Solardo
Stanton Warriors
Stormzy
Tom Walker
Tourist
TroyBoi
Viagra Boys
Volac
What So Not live