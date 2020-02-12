The Strokes, Dua Lipa, Kings Of Leon and more to play Hungary’s Sziget Festival

The Strokes, Dua Lipa, Kings Of Leon and Calvin Harris lead the first set of names for the 2020 edition of Budapest’s Sziget Festival.

The festival will return to the Hungarian capital from August 5-11, and also boasts the likes of Anna Calvi, A$AP Rocky, Foals, FKA twigs, Sigrid, Stormzy and more.

Elsewhere on the list of 75+ names for the festival are Parquet Courts, Glass Animals, Slowthai and more.

Sziget is The Strokes’ latest festival announcement, following the news that they’ll play three headline festival sets in Scandinavia and a string of last-minute gigs in Berlin, Paris, Belfast and at London’s Roundhouse.

The band this week shared ‘At The Door’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album ‘The New Abnormal’, a track NME called “a mellow return from a band who never want to look like they’re trying too hard” in a review.

See the full list of Sziget names below.

Calvin Harris

Dua Lipa

Kings Of Leon

Major Lazer

The Strokes

Alice Merton

Alison Wonderland

Altin Gün

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anna Calvi

A$AP Rocky

ATLiens

Bakermat

Bikini Kill

Black Honey

blackbear

Bob Moses club set

Briston Maroney

Camelphat

Caribou

Chris Liebing

Claptone

Clutch

Daughter

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dixon

Droeloe live

Ezra Collective

Fever 333

FKA twigs

Floating Points live

Foals

Foster The People

Gerd Janson

Giant Rooks

Glass Animals

I Hate Models

Jade Bird

Jamie Jones b2b Jeremy Loops

Jon Hopkins live

Joris Voorn

Joseph Capriati

Kaytranada

Keane

Kensington

Khalid

Kokoroko

Kölsch

Lewis Capaldi

Little Dragon

Little Simz

Lola Marsh

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mark Ronson

Matador

METZ

Miles Kane

NGHTMRE

Of Monsters And Men

Parquet Courts

R3hab

Rilès

Sam Feldt live

Sasha

Seasick Steve

Sevdaliza

Sigrid

Slowthai

Solardo

Stanton Warriors

Stormzy

Tom Walker

Tourist

TroyBoi

Viagra Boys

Volac

What So Not live