Trending:

News Music News

Listen to The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti’s new solo album as Machinegum

'Conduit' is out now

Sam Moore
Fabrizio Moretti
Fabrizio Moretti (Picture: Getty)

The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti has released a new solo album under the name Machinegum — you can listen to ‘Conduit’ below.

Moretti releases the record amid continued speculation that The Strokes are currently finishing up the long-awaited follow-up to their 2013 album ‘Comedown Machine’.

‘Conduit’ appeared on streaming services last weekend, and the 11-track album features contributions from Nation of Language singer Ian Devaney and production by Jake Aron (Snail Mail, Barrie) and Andrew Maury (Kimbra, Ra Ra Riot).

Advertisement

You can listen to Machinegum’s ‘Conduit’ below.

Moretti has previously released music away from The Strokes as part of the supergroup Little Joy, while he has also collaborated with the likes of Devendra Banhart, Kesha and Har Mar Superstar in recent years.

Last month, Moretti teamed up with Italian art dealer and his namesake Fabrizio Moretti for a new art exhibition at Sotheby’s in New York.

Moretti the art dealer said of the exhibition: “What unites [these artists] is their mastery over their craft and their exploration of the universal themes of the human condition.

“I was intrigued to collaborate with another Fabrizio who shares my name, a man who is both a respected visual artist and musician who excels across disciplines, much like the artists featured in the exhibition, and to re-discover these themes with him.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas performed the NYC band’s ‘The Modern Age’ with The Raconteurs last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.