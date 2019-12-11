The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti has released a new solo album under the name Machinegum — you can listen to ‘Conduit’ below.

Moretti releases the record amid continued speculation that The Strokes are currently finishing up the long-awaited follow-up to their 2013 album ‘Comedown Machine’.

‘Conduit’ appeared on streaming services last weekend, and the 11-track album features contributions from Nation of Language singer Ian Devaney and production by Jake Aron (Snail Mail, Barrie) and Andrew Maury (Kimbra, Ra Ra Riot).

Advertisement

You can listen to Machinegum’s ‘Conduit’ below.

Moretti has previously released music away from The Strokes as part of the supergroup Little Joy, while he has also collaborated with the likes of Devendra Banhart, Kesha and Har Mar Superstar in recent years.

Last month, Moretti teamed up with Italian art dealer and his namesake Fabrizio Moretti for a new art exhibition at Sotheby’s in New York.

Moretti the art dealer said of the exhibition: “What unites [these artists] is their mastery over their craft and their exploration of the universal themes of the human condition.

“I was intrigued to collaborate with another Fabrizio who shares my name, a man who is both a respected visual artist and musician who excels across disciplines, much like the artists featured in the exhibition, and to re-discover these themes with him.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas performed the NYC band’s ‘The Modern Age’ with The Raconteurs last month.