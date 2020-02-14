News Music News

The Strokes fans air their frustrations as London show sells out in seconds

"There's no bloody way The Strokes gig sold out in 20sec. Bollocks"

Will Lavin
The Strokes
Fans are not happy that tickets for The Strokes' London show have sold out. CREDIT: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Fans of The Strokes have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at having failed to secure tickets for the band’s last minute intimate show at London’s Roundhouse.

Having already announced February live dates in Berlin, Paris, and Belfast, The Strokes revealed earlier this week that they’d be heading to the intimate surroundings of the London venue on February 19.

Tickets went on general sale today (February 14) at 1pm. A pre-sale was also available to anyone who pre-ordered new album ‘The New Abnormal’ before 5pm yesterday (February 13).

Advertisement

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their grievances after the gig reportedly sold out in seconds. Some users claimed that although they were given a pre-order code they weren’t able to secure tickets.

“The Strokes is another bloody ridiculous example of how horrible the secondary ticketing issue is. The show was sold out before it even went on sale,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “I tried to buy tickets for The Strokes today at 10am sharp using my presale code but it was already sold out! How could that be?!”

One fan tweeted that tickets sold out in “about 10 seconds,” while another claimed it was more like “0.0005 seconds.”

Advertisement

One fan pointed out that after tickets had sold out they were already being sold for £200 on secondary sites, writing: “@TicketmasterUK is a shame that I was ready at 10:00 for The Strokes tickets in London and not even a second it eas [sic] everything sold out. The same at the general sale at 1pm. No chance at all, impossible to try faster. 2 minutes after some people were selling tickets 200£ each.”

Another accused Ticketmaster of being “frauds,” claiming tickets were sold out before they even went on sale. “@TicketmasterUK All general onsale tickets for The Strokes sold out at 12:59pm? One min before official release? Frauds.”

One fan announced that she was able to get tickets after receiving multiple errors. “It was truly a stroke of luck, I was getting errors and it said sold out and then I tried one more time for shits and giggles and it just suddenly worked!!”

See more reactions below:

The Strokes’ new album ‘The New Abnormal’ arrives on April 10, via Cult Records/Columbia. It marks their first album since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

Earlier this week, The Strokes shared ‘At The Door’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album.

A new music video also accompanies the contemplative track, and it appears to be heavily influenced by cult ’80s cartoon Masters of The Universe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.