The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas is curating a new ‘Grand Theft Auto’ radio station

Julian Casablancas is set to curate a radio station for the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto Online game, The Cayo Perico Heist.

The Strokes frontman will feature as part of an update due to drop on December 15, which will bring the game’s classic car-jacking mischief to a lavish island.

The station – K.U.L.T. 99.1 Vespucci Beach, Low Power Beach Radio – will also feature appearances by Mac DeMarco and comedian David Cross, as well as music from Joy Division, The Velvet Underground, Danzig, and an exclusive premiere of a new Voidz song ‘Alien Crime Lord’.

The update will also feature another new station from the UK producer Joy Orbison dubbed Still Slipping Los Santos, which promises a mix of house, techno, drill, and drum-and-bass and a new feature to the game called The Music Locker, an underground club that features DJ sets from Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax.

The heist itself takes place on a private island, and tasks players with infiltrating what Rockstar calls “one of the most secure private islands in the entire world”. It features heavily armed security guards, and players will have the option to either “neutralise” these forces or evade them with stealth.

A host of artists have featured on radio stations on various versions of GTA in the past including one featuring Frank Ocean, Skepta and Headie One.

Meanwhile, The Strokes recently shared their new video for ‘The Adults Are Talking’, the opening track on their latest album, ‘The New Abnormal’.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Roman Coppola, who also helmed visuals for Strokes classics ‘Someday’ and ‘Last Nite’, the video features the New York band donning The Strokes-brand baseball uniforms before facing a robotic pitcher, followed by others taking on robots in tennis and boxing.

Casablancas also recently said he became “sick” of playing old songs live, saying “the music doesn’t move you” when playing the same songs repeatedly.

He added: “When you’re growing up and imagining playing music, it is for the excitement, but the one aspect of doing it for a living that is a sadness you don’t anticipate is that you play songs so much, you become sick of them.

“We hadn’t played for a while,” Casablancas says about returning to live performing earlier this year, “so it was still fun, but when you start playing 30 or 40 shows, the music doesn’t move you. You feel phoney. To some extent, that’s why I play with Voidz. I couldn’t care less about playing ‘Last Nite.’”

He continued: “Really, it’s similar to listening to a song. I get sick of songs quickly. Even Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata.’ You listen to that enough, you will get sick of it.”