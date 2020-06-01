The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas thinks Joe Biden should “roll the dice and choose Bernie Sanders as his VP”

The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas has spoken about the upcoming US presidential election, voicing his hope that Joe Biden “rolls the dice” and chooses Bernie Sanders as his running mate.

The frontman was speaking to NME for the band’s recent Big Read interview when the topic of November’s election was brought up.

Casablancas, a previous supporter of Sanders (The Strokes played at one of his campaign rallies back in February), spoke about Biden’s White House bid by suggesting that one way the presumptive Democratic nominee for president “would win easily” would be by choosing Sanders as his running mate.

Advertisement

“I feel like if [Biden] rolled the dice and did something dramatic and chose Bernie as his VP, he would win easily,” Casablancas said. “But I don’t think he’s gonna do that. If he chooses someone boring, it’s probably not so good.”

On his support for the Democrats, the frontman offered: “The reason you want Democrats to win is because they will have slightly less corrupt Supreme Court judges, who will have the final say over what’s law. But other than that, it’s two wings of a corporate party.”

Biden has yet to announce his pick for Vice President, although he has previously pledged to pick a woman as his running mate.

Casablancas spoke about his political beliefs in an interview he gave back in April in which he endorsed Biden — but also voiced his view that it isn’t the “universal duty” of artists to take a political stand.