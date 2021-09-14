The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Foals and more to play TRNSMT Festival 2022

TRNSMT Festival has announced its dates and first acts for 2022, with The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Foals all set to head to Glasgow next summer.

After holding its delayed 2021 edition this past weekend (September 10-12), the Glasgow Green festival will return to its usual dates of early July next year.

Headlining TRNSMT 2022, taking place from July 8-10, will be The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini, while others on the line-up include Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid, Jimmy Eat World and The Snuts.

Early bird tickets for TRNSMT 2022 go on sale here at 9am BST on Friday (September 17), and fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets from 9am tomorrow (September 15) here.

Reviewing TRNSMT 2021, NME wrote: “Local bands are well-represented and attended, and it’s an exciting prospect for the future of the festival.

“What that future is perhaps centres on one thing in particular. Since its inception, TRNSMT has been dogged by criticism of its lack of diversity, especially with regards to gender. It’s a characteristic that’s especially glaring when many of the best sets come from women.”

This week, a TRNSMT fan went viral after he buried a bottle of Buckfast in the festival site before the event.

Rory Barraclough, a presenter and producer on Scotland’s Pure Radio, was tasked by the station to head to the Glasgow Green site before the festival was taking shape and bury a bottle of Scotland’s favourite alcoholic drink.

The festival was forced to close its King Tut’s stage due to huge crowds on Saturday night (September 11), which resulted in one member of the audience being stretchered away.

Fans were ordered to stay away from the area on Glasgow Green during Becky Hill‘s headline performance on the stage, with screens displaying a message saying the stage was “full and closed”.