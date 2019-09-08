The Strokes’ new album is finished, guitarist Nick Valensi teases

It's been a long time coming

The Strokes‘ Nick Valensi has teased that the band’s long-awaited new album is finished – check out the clip below.

The New York indie outfit’s last album ‘Comedown Machine‘ was released back in 2013, which was followed by the 2016 ‘Future Present Past’ EP.

Currently back on the live circuit, Julian Casablancas and co. debuted a new song called ‘The Adults Are Talking’ in May. Following its airing, The Strokes’ booking agent claimed that the group “are coming with new music” off the back of their recent shows.

In a new radio interview, lead guitarist Valensi has now given an exciting update on the status on the comeback LP.

The DJ interviewing Valensi on Out of the Box claimed to have inside information that the album was complete and currently at the mixing stage. “Wow, you heard that?” Valensi replied. “Who told you that?”

With the host stating that the info came from a “reliable source”, the musician said: “Well, it must be true then.” Pressed on “when” or “if” we’ll hear the record, Valensi responded: “When? I don’t know. If…is, I would say, a strong likelihood.”

NME has approached The Strokes’ representatives for comment.

The update comes after The Strokes announced a special New Year’s Eve show in New York last month. Their concert will be a homecoming outing at the city’s Barclays Center venue.

Over the summer, The Strokes headlined All Points East festival at London’s Victoria Park for their first show in the UK since 2015. They topped the bill at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival at the end of last month.