Watch The Strokes discuss their new album ‘The New Abnormal’ track-by-track

The Strokes have shared a track-by-track rundown of their new album ‘The New Abnormal’ in the latest episode of their online video series – you can watch it in full below.

Dubbed Five Guys Talking About Things They Know Nothing About, the Zoom-hosted project was launched earlier this week. The NYC group described the show as a “private radio show thing” set up in anticipation of their sixth record.

Julian Casablancas and co. have now posted the second instalment to coincide with the release of their new LP, which arrived today (April 10).

Appearing from their respective homes, The Strokes discussed each track from the album – minus the previously released singles – while also chatting about having to cancel shows due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking about ‘The New Abnormal’ closer ‘Ode To The Mets, Casablancas explained that its title came about after the New York Mets baseball team had suffered a “painful” loss. “I wanna say in my defence, I want to remove the words ‘Mets’. It’s not like I’m just a secret jock,” he said.

Drummer Fabrizio Moretti added: “I never paid attention to it much as the team; it’s more like something that you set your heart to and that you love unconditionally, but that continues to disappoint you.”

“The guys on the team are gonna love that,” Casablancas joked in response.

Announcing their new video series this week, The Strokes said: “We wanted to see if we could connect with folks, and turned what was supposed to be a pirate radio thing for our album release (which we would make in-person) into a video chat instead… In light of everything that’s been happening, we hope this distracts you during your quarantine.”

‘The New Abnormal’ marks The Strokes’ first LP since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’. In a four-star review, NME concluded: “This is a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you. And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”