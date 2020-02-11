The Strokes debuted two new songs and confirmed the release date of their next album during their performance at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire last night (February 10).

Over the weekend, the band — who are steadily building a busy schedule of live shows and festivals sets in 2020 — teased the release of new material by previewing a possible album title, ‘The New Abnormal’, on social media.

The Strokes performed in Durham, New Hampshire last night at a political rally in support of Bernie Sanders, who is one of the favourites to win the Democratic nomination for the November US presidential election.

During their time on stage, The Strokes debuted a new song, titled ‘Bad Decisions’, and later premiered a video for another track titled ‘At The Door’. Frontman Julian Casablancas also made the announcement that the band’s new “album’s coming out April 10.”

You can watch The Strokes’ live performance at the Whittemore Center Arena — which also included renditions of ‘Someday’, ‘Hard to Explain’ and ‘New York City Cops’ (and a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down the House’) — in the above replay of last night’s live stream.

During their performance of ‘New York City Cops’, Strokes fans and Sanders supporters flooded the stage. Ironically, a uniformed police officer can also be seen on stage trying to restore order towards the end of the song, which you can see in the below clip.

The Strokes’ last studio album arrived in March 2013 with ‘Comedown Machine’.

As mentioned, The Strokes are building a busy touring schedule for themselves in 2020 — the band’s only confirmed UK gig so far is in Belfast on February 24.