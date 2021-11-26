The Strokes, Nick Cave, Alt-J and more announced for Best Kept Secret 2022

The line-up for next year’s Best Kept Secret has been announced, with The Strokes, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Alt-J and more due to play the Dutch festival’s comeback edition.
The three-day camping festival – which had its last two instalments cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – will return to the Hilvarenbeek town of the Netherlands next summer, running over the weekend of Friday June 10 to Sunday 12.
It sports a live music program of 51 acts, with Jamie xx, Leon Bridges, Mura Masa, Beach House, Sigrid and Jessie Ware among the other acts listed high on the bill.
Further down the list, standout acts include Wolf Alice, Soulwax, Black Midi, Porridge Radio, Fontaines D.C. and Big Thief. Best Kept Secret also boasts a sprawling program of other instalments, such as the De Pont Museum, Films In The Forest and an impressive slate of restaurants.
Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday November 30, with a pre-sale for those who’d purchased tickets to the cancelled 2020/21 editions running three hours prior. Only full-weekend and camping tickets will be sold for the time being, though, with single-day tickets available starting February 1, 2022. More details can be found on the Best Kept Secret website.
The full lineup for Best Kept Secret 2022 is:
The Strokes
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Alt-J
Jamie xx
Leon Bridges
Mura Masa
Beach House
Sigrid
Jessie Ware
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Sampa The Great
Altin Gün
Mavis Staples
Wolf Alice
Fontaines D.C.
Boy Pablo
Big Thief
Deus
Metronomy
Soulwax
John Talabot
Froukje
Sky Ferreira
Sef & Het El Salvador Ensemble
Black Midi
Beach Bunny
Jehnny Beth
Elias Mazian
Sad Night Dynamite
Genesis Owusu
Diiv
Iceage
Faye Webster
Amenra
Porridge Radio
Cassandra Jenkins
Keiyaa
Holly Humberstone
Kikagaku Moyo
Jensen Mcrae
Yīn Yīn
Automatic
Just Mustard
Wies
Spellling
Gustaf
4B2M
Yasmin Williams
Giant Rooks
Luz
DJ St. Paul