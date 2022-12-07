The Strokes, Pavement and Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline Kilby Block Party 2023

Kilby Block Party has announced its line-up for 2023, including headliners The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Pixies.

The three-day festival will take place at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 12-14. Tickets go on sale today (December 7) and can be bought here.

Also playing across the weekend are acts including Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen and Caroline Polachek.

Advertisement

It will be the fourth edition of the festival, which was set up in 2019 as a way to celebrate Salt Lake City’s longest-running all-ages music venue Kilby Court. Last year’s festival was headlined by Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco and Animal Collective.

Legendary producer Rick Rubin recently revealed that he is currently working with The Strokes on the band’s seventh studio album in Costa Rica. Although the band themselves have yet to officially comment, frontman Julian Casablancas address the matter on Instagram, saying, “True, Strokes’ve jammed and started some stuff, but we’re still so extremely v far off from being even close to any kinda remotely-near-doneness.”

“Lotta jumping to conclusions,” he added, “check back in a year or [two] honestly.”

Last week, the band also announced the release of ‘The Singles – Volume 01’, a special vinyl box set that will include a 7 inch of every single from the band’s first three albums, including rare B-sides. The ten-single set will be released on February 24, 2023 and is available to pre-order now.

The group are also set to support Red Hot Chili Peppers at a number of major stadium shows in the US in 2023. The Strokes’ dates on that tour are as follows:

Advertisement

APRIL 2023

8 – Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium

14 – Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome

MAY 2023

14 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium

17 – San Antonio, Alamodome

25 – Houston – Minute Maid Park

NME recently reviewed Pavement’s show at The Roundhouse in London, rating it five-stars. “The eccentric edge which Pavement weaved into their music in the 1990s marked them out as a unique outfit at the time, and you can still see that oddball individualism on stage tonight,” said the review.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who released their fifth studio album ‘Cool It Down‘ earlier this year, are set to perform as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on December 17.