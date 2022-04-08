The Strokes play ‘Under Cover Of Darkness’ for first time in six years

The Strokes have played hit song ‘Under Cover Of Darkness’ for the first time in six years – check out the moment below.

The Strokes were performing at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Wednesday (April 6). The gig was originally due to take place here on New Year’s Eve but was delayed due to a surge in COVID-19 in December.

The band referenced the postponement, doing a pretend countdown to the new year just before their encore.

The first part of the 18-song set ended with ‘Angles’ album standout ‘Under Cover Of Darkness,’ which the band hadn’t played since 2016.

Watch the moment here:

Setlist:

‘Bad Decisions’

‘Juicebox’

‘Eternal Summer’

‘New York City Cops’

‘Hard to Explain’

‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’

‘What Ever Happened?’

‘Reptilia’

‘Under Control’

‘The Adults Are Talking’

‘Heart In A Cage’

‘Electricityscape’

‘Razorblade’

‘Selfless’

‘Trying Your Luck’

‘You Only Live Once’

‘Under Cover Of Darkness’

Encore:

‘Take It Or Leave It’

The Strokes recently headlined Lollapalooza in Argentina, marking their first performance of 2022.

Julian Casablancas and co. topped the bill of the festival’s second night at Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Other headliners on the night included Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly.

The Strokes, whose last album was 2020’s ‘The New Abnormal’, haven’t played out since their Brooklyn Steel show in New York last November. During their set at Lollapalooza, the band performed ‘Eternal Summer’, giving the track its live debut.

They are set to perform a headline show in Mexico on May 19, with Mac DeMarco and The War On Drugs as support.

The band have also been added to the line-up for this year’s Roskilde festival, alongside Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and The Smile.