The Strokes reschedule New Year’s Eve show to April with support from Mac DeMarco and Hinds

The Strokes have shared details of their rescheduled NYE concert, with support now coming from Mac DeMarco and Hinds.

The band were originally due to perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 31, 2021 with IDLES and Hinds before a spike in the Omicron coronavirus variant forced them to cancel. Now, The Strokes will play the same venue on April 6, this time with Mac DeMarco replacing IDLES.

In December, New York state had reported its highest single-day COVID case figures with 21,027 new cases – beating a previous record that was clocked on January 14, 2021. The number of positive cases also increased 154 per cent in less than a week.

All tickets will be honoured for The Strokes’ new concert date. Those who can’t attend the rescheduled show have until February 10, 2022 to request a refund at their point of purchase.

In recent weeks acts including The Charlatans, Supergrass, Sam Fender, Paul Weller, Coldplay, and LCD Soundsystem have all scrapped shows due to COVID infections while The Streets have pulled their entire 2022 tour.

Meanwhile, The Strokes have been added to the line-up for next year’s Best Kept Secret. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Alt-J and more have also been announced to play the Dutch festival’s comeback edition.

The NYC band will touch down in the UK next summer, having confirmed headline appearances at Lytham Festival in Lancashire and TRNSMT 2022. They’re also scheduled to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds.

Elsewhere, the group will support Red Hot Chili Peppers at select North American dates of their 2022 world tour.