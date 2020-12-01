The Strokes have shared their new video for ‘The Adults Are Talking’, the opening track on their latest album, ‘The New Abnormal’.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Roman Coppola, who also helmed visuals for Strokes classics ‘Someday’ and ‘Last Nite’, the video features the New York band donning The Strokes-brand baseball uniforms before facing a robotic pitcher, followed by others taking on robots in tennis and boxing.

The Strokes took to Twitter yesterday (November 30) to tease the video, sharing a short-second clip of Albert Hammond Jr. playing baseball and a man boxing with a robot.

At the beginning of November, the band performed the track, as well as ‘Bad Decisions’ during their Saturday Night Live appearance.

The Strokes released their sixth album back in April. In a four-star review, NME called it “a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you,” before asking: “And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”

Meanwhile, frontman Julian Casablancas recently said he became “sick” of playing old songs live, saying “the music doesn’t move you” when playing the same songs repeatedly.

He added: “When you’re growing up and imagining playing music, it is for the excitement, but the one aspect of doing it for a living that is a sadness you don’t anticipate is that you play songs so much, you become sick of them.

“We hadn’t played for a while,” Casablancas says about returning to live performing earlier this year, “so it was still fun, but when you start playing 30 or 40 shows, the music doesn’t move you. You feel phoney. To some extent, that’s why I play with Voidz. I couldn’t care less about playing ‘Last Nite.’”

He continued: “Really, it’s similar to listening to a song. I get sick of songs quickly. Even Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata.’ You listen to that enough, you will get sick of it.”