The Strokes confirm a trio of Scandinavian festival headline slots

The Strokes have confirmed a trio of Scandinavian festival headline slots as their 2020 tour schedule continues to grow.

The New York band are returning to the touring circuit this year, with live show announcements coming thick and fast — including confirmation this week of a UK show in Belfast taking place later this month.

The Strokes have today (February 6) confirmed that they’ll be playing at three more festivals this summer, with visits to Norway, Sweden and Finland all planned.

Norway. Hei! Tickets on sale now. Look at https://t.co/JZtkOjNqwf for deets. pic.twitter.com/t5GzAnrbQg — The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

Advertisement

Sweden. Hej! Tickets on sale now. Check https://t.co/gExT4g0lgo 4 deets pic.twitter.com/wm9w7UyV4K — The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

Finland. Moi! Tickets on sale now. Check this website https://t.co/T9ICNYldWX for helpful information. pic.twitter.com/Ceg9hcuq1T — The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

The Strokes will play at Oya Festival in Norway on August 13, before heading to Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden on August 14. Flow Festival in Helsinki will then receive a headline slot from The Strokes on August 16.

Tickets for all three festivals can be found in the above Twitter links.

Ahead of joining the European festival circuit, The Strokes will play a trio of gigs in Europe — including the aforementioned Belfast date.

Advertisement

The shows come amid speculation that the band will release a new album in 2020, with frontman Julian Casablancas stoking excitement by telling the audience at the band’s New Year’s Eve show in Brooklyn that they have “a new album coming out soon”.

The Strokes will also perform at a Bernie Sanders rally next week (February 10) in support of the Democratic presidential hopeful.