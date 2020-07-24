The Strokes share dazzling new animated video for ‘Ode To The Mets’

The Strokes have shared a new video for ‘Ode To The Mets’, the closing track from their most recent studio album ‘The New Abnormal‘. You can take a look below.

The animated visuals were conceived by longtime collaborator Warren Fu, who came up with the idea following a conversation with Julian Casablancas about the introduction to the sitcom Cheers.

Fu curated eight different artists to each animate a different chapter of the video, which travels from the prehistoric era to an underwater New York City.

Fu then added a number of Easter eggs related to titular baseball team the New York Mets such as a banner that reads ‘Class of ’69’, a reference to The Mets’ famous World Series win over the Baltimore Orioles that year, and an early photo of the band from guitarist Nick Valensi’s private collection.

In addition to the vibrant new visuals, The Strokes have shared a new edition of ‘Five Guys Talking About Things They Know Nothing About’, their Zoom-hosted talk show that was launched back in April.

The new episode, ‘Meet The Producers’, is the first of a series that will see the band speaking with producers of their albums. It features Gordon Raphel who produced their debut EP ‘The Modern Age’, their first two LPs ‘Is This It’ and ‘Room On Fire’ and contributed to their third abum ‘First Impressions Of Earth’

The new episode is co-hosted with Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost, to whom the band revealed they’re open to the idea of playing their classic albums in full during a future residency of live shows.